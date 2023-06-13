Kokomo resident Brady Powell was 13 when he started abusing narcotics.
From there, he then began to steal items for drug money and went on to become a dealer.
As is often the case in that type of situation, he was eventually caught and sent away to prison.
“And it ultimately saved my life,” Powell told the Tribune earlier this week. “I met the Lord when I was in there. I’m very grateful for that.”
And Powell said he’s also extremely grateful for the Howard County Re-entry Court, which accepted him into their program nearly two years ago.
According to the county’s government website, the re-entry court is a “post- conviction program ordered as a condition of community supervision” and “may be entered through a request for a sentence modification or as a result of violation of community supervision.”
Upon completion of the program — which lasts anywhere from 1-3 years — individuals are then honored during a graduation ceremony and have their sentences modified to unsupervised probation.
Along with Powell, four others — James Jackson, Melissa Jones, Nick Mealer and Michael Paul — also graduated from the program Monday, all with their own unique stories of how they got in trouble and how they found the strength to embrace a better future.
“I never thought I’d be here,” Powell said prior to Monday’s ceremony. “It really means the world to me, and I’m just so proud of myself. I couldn’t be more thankful.”
For Mealer, his journey through re-entry court was simply about wanting to change the narrative of his life.
“Both of my parents went to prison for selling drugs,” he said, “and I guess I kind of just followed in their footsteps. But they both graduated from re-entry too. So as soon as I could, I started doing programs and everything I could to get home. I guess that’s what re-entry court was at first too was just something to get home on. But then it just started bringing everything together. They helped me with everything.”
These days, Mealer is a husband and expectant father, and he’s excited about his future.
“Without second or third chances, I still would have 14 years left in prison,” he said. “Getting out at almost 40, I don’t think I would have wanted to do good. But now I have things out here for me that I didn’t before.”
Because while re-entry court is hard work, it’s definitely work worth it, the graduates noted.
And for Jackson, that meant eliminating all the negative people from his life, including many friends and family members.
“I just went through all this on my own,” he said, “and the people in the system are the ones that actually supported me going through this whole thing. … The people sitting at my table today, those are the friends that I met along the way through this program, and I appreciate every one of them.
“This means the world to me,” Jackson added. “I got to start all over. I got my life back together. I’ve started my own business now and everything. And this means the world to me because I’ve never had a second chance before. I never had that by anybody. So I’m so appreciative.”
And perhaps it’s the power of those second chances and the success stories that come from them that continues to make former Howard Superior Court 1 Judge Bill Menges proud of the work done by the men and women who participate in the program.
The Howard County Re-entry Court and the Howard County Drug Court began under Menges, and he has presided over the graduation ceremonies for several years.
And this ceremony was no different.
Though Menges is no longer the presiding judge over Howard Superior Court 1 — that title now belongs to Judge Matt Elkin — many of the individuals in the court’s two problem solving programs entered those programs under Menges’ tenure, and the judge still presides over their graduation ceremonies.
“It’s very rewarding,” Menges told the Tribune before Monday’s ceremony, citing a report from the Howard County Coroner’s Office that stated overdose deaths are higher at this point in 2023 than they were at the same time in 2022. “The fact that they’re doing so well means they’re not one of the statistics. That’s very rewarding.”
And it shows that programs like the re-entry court works too, Menges noted.
“There’s a slogan that was started years ago that ‘Drug courts work,’” he said. “That was before we started expanding on the problem-solving courts. But the model for re-entry, the model for family court, the model for drug court, they’re all the same. And the statistics show overwhelmingly that they work. They show success.
“And from a society standpoint, the return that we get on our investment is huge,” Menges added. “It’s amazing.”
