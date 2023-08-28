The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library announced last week “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick will be the 2023 Howard County Reads book.
In the novel, everyone 22 or older receives a mysterious wooden box with a piece of string inside. The length of the string depicts exactly how long they have left to live.
“The Measure” was released in 2022 and is Erlick’s debut novel. It skyrocketed to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list and has received widespread acclaim.
Elrick will be at Indiana University Kokomo’s Kresge Hall from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 12 where copies of the novel will be sold. Elrick will sign the copies at the end of her visit.
Free tickets are required if you want to attend the event. The tickets will be available starting Sept. 11 at each of the KHCPL locations and the IUK library.
The Howard County Reads program was started in 2004 to bring the community together with the help of some good books. The annual program is sponsored by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and the IUK Library. Community members and library staff collaborate to pick the Howard County Reads book.
The annual program also includes a top 15 books list selected from community nominations. Other than “The Measure,” this year’s titles include:
• “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
• “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree
• “Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” by Clare Pooley
• “The Chaperone” by Laura Moriarty
• “None Shall Sleep” by Ellie Marney
• “The Spare Man” by Mary Robinette Kowal
• “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner
• “One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
• “We Go High” by Nicole Ellis
• “Furia” by Yamile Saied Mendez
• “A Psalm for the Wild Built” by Becky Chambers
• “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister
• “Hana Khan Carries On” by Uzma Jalaluddin
• “Pumpkin Heads” by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks
Various autumn events have been planned around the annual program. For more information or to check out the events, visit www.khcpl.org/howard-county-reads-top-picks.
