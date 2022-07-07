The Howard County Sheriff’s Office announced the release of a new cell phone app Thursday afternoon that they said will hopefully serve as a “new and innovative way” for the department to connect with Howard County residents and visitors.
According to a department media release, the app — appropriately titled “Howard County Sheriff’s Office” — was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC.
It will offer quick access to items of public interest such as warrants, jail information, sex offenders, current jail inmates, submission of tips and more, the release added.
“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said in the release. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The HCSO app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Howard County Sheriff’s Office, IN” or by visiting http://apps.myocv.com/share/a75146901.
