Howard County is under a heat advisory through Friday as heat index values are expected to near 109 degrees.
The National Weather Service has put Howard County under a heat advisory from 8 a.m. Thursday through Friday.
On Thursday, a high of 93 degrees is expected in Howard County. Friday is expected to be hotter, with a high of 97 degrees, not including heat index.
The NWS recommends people limit their time outside through Friday.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said in a statement.
To help those in need combat the heat, the city of Kokomo and the Kokomo Rescue Mission are both opening cooling centers Thursday and Friday.
The Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday as a cooling center.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission is opening its dining room from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to serve as a cooling center. The mission will also offer snacks and water.
