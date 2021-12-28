Howard County again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in November despite major improvements to the local workforce over the last year.
The county’s non-seasonably adjusted rate sat at 4.7%. Miami County’s unemployment rate was 3%, which is the state’s third highest. Tipton had a 2.1% rate.
For months, Howard County has been trading positions with Lake County for the No. 1 spot. Lake County’s unemployment rate in November was 3.6%.
Even though Howard County holds the highest unemployment rate, the current figure is a far cry from when the county’s rate peaked in June at 9.3%. That number fell every month until October, when the rate sat at 4.2%.
The number of residents filing for unemployment has also dropped significantly. As of Dec. 11, 368 people were on unemployment, and the number of new filings tapered off to the lowest rates seen this year, according to data from the Department of Workforce Development.
The service sector led the way in creating new jobs in the county, adding 200 workers in November. Sectors that added 100 workers or more included local government and educational services.
Statewide, Indiana’s unemployment rate in November fell to 3%, matching a low the state has not seen in more than 20 years, according to the DWD.
The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate reached this level was in November 2000. It had fallen to 3.1% in December 2019 and stood at 3.2% before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
By comparison, the national rate in November dropped to 4.2%.
In addition, private sector employment has increased for five of the past six months, resulting in a gain of 69,400 jobs from May to November.
