Howard County’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 has reached an all-time high as the number of new cases continues to hit record levels, leading to five new reported deaths.
The county’s positivity rate spiked to 32.1% last Wednesday, marking the highest rate since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The previous record was set in March 2020, when the seven-day rate was 31%.
The Indiana Department of Health updated the new number on Wednesday, which always has a one-week lag on positivity rate data.
The seven-day moving average of new COVID cases also hit 214 on Wednesday, marking the highest number yet since new cases began to spike on Dec. 26. Since then, the moving average has increased by nearly 490%.
Even with the staggering spike in new cases, officials at Community Howard Regional Health say COVID hospitalizations have decreased over the course of the past week.
Last week, the hospital reported the average of COVID patients sat in the low 20s. Now, that number is in the mid-teens.
Hospital officials said they continue to take steps to provide additional inpatient support, as well as to relieve stress on the emergency department by providing additional access for testing and sick visits within its primary care clinics.
“While the dip has been a welcome reprieve, we know community transmission continues to be high, and we know a percentage of those will require hospitalization,” Community Howard said in a statement.
The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing, and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
The unprecedented level of infection spreading through the country, with cases still soaring in Indiana, means many vulnerable people will become severely sick. If the higher end of projections comes to pass, that would push total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 over 1 million by early spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
