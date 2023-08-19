Decades after Kokomo native Ben Cotner sat in Lyn Shirley’s Boulevard Elementary classroom, the two reminisced over school photos and an old essay Cotner wrote about a third grade field trip.
Cotner is a father now. He lives in Seattle and works as the vice president of creative at MasterClass. He’s also the producer behind documentaries like “The Case Against 8,” “13th” and “The Deepest Breath,” which recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
On Thursday, Cotner joined the newest batch of Howard County Hall of Legends inductees.
Shirley seemed proud at the ceremony. She sat with two Maple Crest teachers who also taught Cotner during the ceremony’s supper and inductees video. The teachers passed old school photos back and forth, sharing memories of past classes.
“Ben made us come up,” Shirley said, explaining why the former teachers decided to attend the ceremony. “We wanted to see him, one of our success stories.”
Susan Luttrell, Cotner’s fourth grade teacher, remembered him as “very energetic, full of ideas and a very nice kid.”
For his part, Cotner said he was surprised to receive the award, but was honored to be included in the same group of inductees as his late grandfather, Don Moore, who was the owner and operator of Moore’s Drugs for nearly 50 years and offered home IV drip infusions during the AIDS crisis.
Dr. Lance Washington, who was recognized for his work as a physician and philanthropist, humbly said he didn’t deserve his induction to the Hall of Legends. Instead, he gave credit to his wife, colleagues and the city.
Washington added he didn’t initially expect his residency in Kokomo to last for decades. But he was glad to look around the ceremony’s crowd and recognize every face.
“It’s a party,” the physician said, grinning.
Washington wasn’t the only medical professional honored at the ceremony.
Dr. Meta L. Christy, the first Black woman to earn a degree in osteopathic medicine, joined the Hall of Legends this year. She died in 1968, but is still celebrated by organizations like the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, which established an award in her honor in 1995.
Working in Albuquerque, New Mexico, her practice brought treatment to Blacks and underprivileged white patients who were denied care at the local hospital.
The Rev. Dr. Robert A. Lee was also inducted at the ceremony. The former pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Lee said he was honored and proud to join the Hall of Legends.
As a quick note, Linda Ferries, chair of the Hall of Legends Selection Committee, told the crowd Lee also received a Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest-honored award Indiana’s governor can bestow, in January.
“I try to live my life to serve people,” Lee said early in the ceremony.
He noted many people go their entire lives without being recognized by their community. He added he was proud to have invested in his community.
Lee said Kokomo has changed quite a bit since he moved here in 1981. Some of the changes haven’t been favorable, he said.
“Still, Kokomo maintains a mentality of helping one another,” Lee said. “If that’s a small town thing, I don’t want to lose that.”
Rachel Jenkins, founder of the Greentown Grapevine (a monthly news publication) and the Greentown Historical Society, also gave props to small towns.
She had been surprised to receive the award, but enjoyed looking back on all the things she’s accomplished. It also gave her a chance to represent Greentown.
“As great as Kokomo and Howard County are, I don’t want people to forget small towns like Greentown,” Jenkins said.
Shortly before supper was served at the ceremony, Ferries addressed the crowd to explain the new inductees were selected from a list of approximately 80 Hall of Legend nominees.
She also mentioned Cotner’s family was the second pair of family members to be honored in the same year.
“The committee is proud to present tonight’s honorees, selected as we kept in mind the goal of the Legends Program, which is to provide our young people with role models and examples of character traits that engender success and contribute to a better world,” Ferries told the crowd.
As the ceremony’s attendees finished supper, the event’s organizers dimmed the lights and turned on a projector.
The Historical Society organized a video tribute, allowing living inductees to explain their accomplishments, what they were proud of and share their appreciation for the people and places that touched their lives.
Dr. Christy’s story was shared by Anne Shaw, executive director of the Historical Society. Moore’s story was shared by Sarah Cotner, Moore’s granddaughter.
The nearly hour-long video was primarily filmed in the Seiberling Mansion, and will soon be available on the Historical Society’s website, howardcountymuseum.org.
By the time the lights came back on, the crowd had shared a healthy dose of laughter and proud smiles.
Awards, created by Kokomo Opalescent Glass, were distributed after the video. Each inductee smiled and posed for photos before gathering for a group shot, then returning to their loved ones to celebrate a bit more.
