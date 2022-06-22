Howard County’s May unemployment rate continued to be one of the highest in the state, according to recently released figures by the state.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May was 4.1%, according to the Department of Workforce Development. That was second highest in the state behind Lake County, which reported a 4.2% unemployment rate for May.
The state of Indiana’s unemployment for May was 2.2%, a record low since the rate was first reported in 1972.
According to unemployment claim data by DWD, the majority of initial and continued claims are in the manufacturing sector, though the number of claims are low and at pre-pandemic levels averaging around 50 new claims a week.
Continued claims, or the amount of people collecting unemployment for at least two weeks, steadily declined in Howard County throughout the month of May. In the week ending May 8, 182 continued claims by county residents were filed. By the end of the month, the week ending May 28, that had fallen to 142.
Similar to the initial claims, those in the manufacturing field are the majority of those continuing to file for unemployment, followed by those in construction and health care and social assistance.
According to DWD, the Kokomo Metropolitan Area’s total labor force for May 2022 stands at 33,679. That’s lower than its May 2021 total labor force of 35,684, suggesting that many who were previously working or looking for a job are no longer doing so.
May non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Miami and Tipton counties were 3% and 2.2%, respectively.
