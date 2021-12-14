Howard, Miami and Tipton counties have been awarded $30 million in regional funding to complete major economic and quality-of-life projects that will bring hundreds of millions of dollars in private and public investment to the area.
The money comes from the state’s new READI program, which aimed to push regions to unite to create and implement strategies to bolster economic opportunities, workforce development and amenities within the region.
The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC), which is made up of Howard, Tipton, Miami, Cass, Clinton and Fulton counties, submitted a 27-project grant proposal.
Those projects in Howard County include the new downtown hotel and conference center, the industrial park and transforming the Douglass School building into a regional cultural center.
In Miami County, projects include the riverfront development and infrastructure upgrades on North Broadway to attract new developments, such as a hotel, hospital campus, commercial district and 85 new homes.
Now, the $30 million will be divvied up among the counties to complete some of those projects.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said regional leaders are waiting on guidance from the state on how to move forward with selecting projects.
He said the state may simply select the projects that get funded, or the NCIRPC could be tasked with choosing how the money is divided up.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said regardless of which projects get funded, the infusion of money creates a “transformative opportunity for north central Indiana.”
“This puts us in a position to make significant investments in quality of life and economic development projects in our region that will not only attract talent and help grow our population, but ideally create additional jobs as well,” he said.
Seventeen regions representing all 92 counties ended up receiving funding from the READI program, which provided a total of $500 million in funding. Each region could be awarded up to $50 million.
On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced how much each region received during a regular meeting of the commission.
He said the total requests tripled the allocated $500 million READI budget, with submissions from the 17 regions amounting to more than $1.5 billion. In total, the proposals detailed nearly 800 projects and programs with a potential investment of $15.2 billion.
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” Holcomb said. “These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before.”
The NCIRPC requested $50 million to fully fund all of its projects. Only five regions received that maximum amount.
Tidd said that although they received only $30 million, the impact will be much larger in the region, which is smaller and more rural, than the $50 million that went to more metropolitan areas.
“For a somewhat rural region, excluding Kokomo, to get $30 million is amazing,” he said. “It’s fantastic. It really is.”
Wyman said the level of cooperation between local officials and the private sector in all six counties was unmatched, which helped the region land the funding.
“We are prepared to go to work immediately to continue to advance the quality of life for out citizens and the economic development opportunities for our region,” he said.
Tidd said for the projects that won’t end up getting funded, the region will continue to pursue other options to see them completed.
“We haven’t given up on those other projects,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work to find funding to do those.”
Tuesday’s announcement came after the READI review committee reviewed and scored the plans based on the established guidelines and against other relevant data, including historical population trends.
All 17 regions ended up presenting their proposals to the committee, allowing each region to present an overview of its plan to distill its vision, goals and strategies to positively impact their areas.
Following the evaluation, the READI review committee members proposed funding recommendations to the IEDC Board of Directors, which approved the recommendations Tuesday.
The READI program launched in May with the $500 million, which came from the federal American Rescue Plan. The program funding was placed into the state’s two-year budget.
