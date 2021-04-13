Kokomo Humane Society officials recently announced a $50,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Kokomo.
Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, according to a recent news release. And, they’ve helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Kokomo Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said. “Our local investments are only one component.”
Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, said the funds from Petco Love mean a lot to the organization.
“This grant is so important to the Kokomo Humane Society as it enables us to continue to develop existing programs as well as the ability to grow new ones,” Wolfe said. “Petco Love’s support means so much to our organization. They have had confidence in us from the beginning of our transformation.
“Petco Love helped us over several years, move from a 37% to 93% save rate. They were also a major factor in helping us build our new Humane Society. Knowing that Petco Love believed in us has made me feel like we could truly reach our lifesaving goals,” she said.
The Kokomo Humane Society is a non-profit organization established in 1891. Since 2010, euthanasia has dropped over 56%, saving 94% of the animals taken in, officials there stated in the news release.
“The practice of using euthanasia for reasons of space no longer exists and hundreds of sick and injured animals that previously would not have been saved are now given extensive medical treatment,” the news release stated. “Enriching the time animals spend at the shelter is a priority as is finding each animal a forever home. Moving to the new facility at 729 E. Hoffer has made it possible to pursue Kokomo Humane Society’s mission: Improving the Lives of Animals, Preventing Cruelty through Education, Uniting Pets with Families.”
For more information about the Kokomo Humane Society, visit kokomohumane.org.
