Kokomo Humane Society announced Tuesday it received a $225,000 grant investment from the Lazin Animal Foundation (LAF) that will provide the humane society with a mobile adoption vehicle — The Love Bus.
LAF is a non-profit organization headquartered in Arizona. Their primary mission is to save, rehabilitate and improve the lives of treatable animals, according to a news release. Since inception, the foundation has granted more than $5 million to help save the lives of dogs across the country.
“We are thrilled to have this adoption vehicle which will give us the opportunity to bring more animals to offsite adoption events,” said Kokomo Humane Society Executive Director Karen Wolfe. “The pandemic has shown us that if it is difficult to have people visit the shelter to meet potential pets then we need to get out into the community to bring the animals to people wanting to adopt. These events will inevitably increase adoptions and shorten the time animals spend in the shelter.
“The Lazin Animal Foundation’s support means so much to our organization,” Wolfe said. “They have had confidence in us from the beginning of our relationship in 2017 with a grant for fencing that made our enrichment-based dog playgroups possible."
She explained that the mobile adoption vehicle is a custom-made unit and is scheduled to arrive in July 2022.
"This addition will help us save many more lives,” Wolfe said.
For more information, contact Wolfe at kzwolfe@kokomohumane.org.
