Ron Salkie, center, and his daughter Allison Salkie, left, cheer as they run through the blue smoke at the start of the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run in Greentown on Saturday morning.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year-old Kamryn Romero, left, and her friend 11-year-old Madi Murphy dance to “The Git Up” after the kids fun run during the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run in Greentown on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jason Clifton cheers after crossing the finish line with Zoe Dutton, right, as he sits atop Jadelyn Secrease's shoulders during the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run in Greentown on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Runners and walkers head down the Comet Trail during the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run in Greentown on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The kids fun run begins during the Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run in Greentown on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Hundreds attend memorial Aimee Romero 5K run and walk
GREENTOWN — To those who knew her, Aimee Romero was described as a terrific friend, a beautiful soul and a very loving mother.
She was also known as an avid baker, even owning her own cupcake business called “Kuppy Kakes,” the name paying homage to the first initial of each of her three children.
She’d even bring those cupcakes to special events at Eastern School Corporation where her children were enrolled and she was a member of the school board.
PHOTOS: Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run
Back in March, Romero — who also worked at Ruoff Mortgage — was killed during a domestic violence incident inside her Greentown residence, and her death sent shockwaves throughout the community.
But on Saturday morning at the Eastern High School football stadium, hundreds gathered to pause and reflect on Romero’s “larger than life” legacy during the first Aimee Romero Memorial Cupcake 5K Run/Walk.
Eastern High School teacher Dana Culp was one of the event’s organizers.
“We wanted to put something together for Aimee Romero to remember her and just do something fun,” Culp said. “We wanted to get the community involved, and we thought a 5K race would be excellent. … Aimee obviously loved Eastern. So the whole thing is just a way to honor a great memory of Aimee and her passion for the school.
“She was ‘Super Woman,’” Culp continued, referring to Romero. “Only way to describe her. Always positive, always upbeat. She cared about the school and her kids. Family was always important, and I really feel like Eastern was her family too. She was just a tremendous spirit.”
Culp noted that proceeds from the 5K event will go toward creating two new scholarships for Eastern High School students, the Eastern School Corp. board that already has a scholarship set up in Romero’s name, local domestic violence programs and her family, and it all really couldn’t have been done without community support.
“The support has been absolutely fabulous,” Culp said. “… It’s just been so heartwarming. I think when you’re in a small town, people do generally care. And even if it was somebody else, our community would still come and gather around. That’s just the kind of people we are.”
Shanna Fuller, a teacher in the Kokomo School Corporation, was just one of the nearly 300 participants that came out Saturday to show support for Romero and her family.
“I didn’t know Aimee well, and you never know what anyone’s going through,” Fuller said, alluding to the issue of domestic violence. “You just want to be there to support people who are going through it right now so that you can hopefully prevent things from going too far. … I just think it’s important (to be here) because it’s an important cause.
“And I think this says a lot about women,” she added. “We’re women supporting other women who are going through something that kind of touches everybody. I just think it says a lot particularly about the women in our community that we want to be here and be supportive of each other.”
Fellow teacher Bridget Reed agreed with Fuller, adding that she also came to Saturday’s event to show support to Romero’s family, particularly her children.
“I just always think of her kids,” Reed said, “just not wanting them to think that people have forgotten about them or their mother. I think when big things like that happen, the community swoops in, but eventually that kind of goes away. So I feel like doing things like this, it’s important to keep it going so they still feel the support of the community and that they’re not forgotten about. We’re still here for them.”
Lindsay Mongosa is a real estate agent in Kokomo and also worked alongside Romero.
On Saturday, Mongosa took a few moments to reminisce about the woman that she called “always positive and fun.”
“She (Romero) was an incredible woman,” Mongosa said, “and so being here for me is just to be able to show how much she meant to the community and to support her family and friends. … She’s not going to be forgotten. She was a pillar in this community, and I think the amount of people that have shown up here today shows that. And hopefully something like this just brings awareness (to domestic violence) but hopefully also brings some comfort to her kids and family too.”
