More than 500 additional appointment slots have been opened up for the Howard County Health Department's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, according to the Howard County Health Department.
In an announcement made Monday afternoon, the department stated there are openings for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Kokomo Event Center, as well as 400 additional appointments for March 30.
Anyone interested in making an appointment should visit ourshot.in.gov to register. No walk-ins will be accepted, according to the health department. Those scheduled to get the shot must bring a driver's license or photo ID with proof of Indiana residency to the appointment.
