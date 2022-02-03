A snow day is a quintessential childhood experience.
While kids today will never know the excitement of seeing their school’s name come across the television screen changing a two-hour delay into a day off — parents are notified automatically these days — there is still much to enjoy about a day off at home.
Kids enjoyed a second consecutive snow day Thursday as Winter Storm Landon blew through central Indiana.
Of course, a snow day calls for bundling up and heading outside, and many did just that.
Justin Maxwell and his 7-year-old daughter, Avery, made their own sledding hill off the deck in their backyard.
They weren’t the only ones to go sledding at home. Zayden Pennington used an inner tube to slide down a makeshift ramp in his slightly downward-sloping yard in Kokomo, in a video submitted to the Kokomo Tribune by his mom, Brandi Douglas.
Others took the opportunity to make some cold, hard cash.
Vinny Miller, 9, and Gia Wiley, 10, had already been out helping their dad shovel snow for five hours by 12:30 p.m.
The two worked for tips as they shoveled sidewalks while their dad, Chris Miller, used his garden tractor to clear driveways.
“The kids are working for tips,” Chris Miller said. “Whatever they want to give them is fine by us.”
Vinny had made $275 by noon. He said he plans to buy a PlayStation 5, among other things.
“They’re shocked,” Vinny said about the responses they got from people when they offered to shovel.
“And thankful,” Gia added.
Asked how long they were going to be out in the winter weather Thursday, the kids excitedly said, “Until it gets dark!”
Others hunkered down inside. For some, it was to complete their online learning for the day.
In a photo submitted by her mom, Claire Rush was comforted by her cat, Tiger, while she completed some assignments.
A little online learning keeps schools from technically closing for weather, preventing students from making up a day later in the year.
Douglas’ kids completed their online coursework before sledding.
Mallory Beard’s three kids colored, but that could only occupy them for so long. They donned their puffy coats, hats and mittens and played in the snow with their dog. One of her children, Camden, celebrated their fifth birthday Thursday.
Eastern, Taylor, Maconaquah and Tri-Central schools had already scheduled an online learning day for Friday as of Thursday afternoon.
