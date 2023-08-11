Editor’s note: Julie Hoch is a contributor for The Kokomo Tribune. As the final installment of the four-part series on dementia the Tribune has been running since Monday, Julie and her three sisters wrote about the loss of their mother Carolyn Key to Alzheimer’s disease and the affect it had on them.
This is the story of four daughters who lost their mother to Alzheimer’s in 2008. It’s a journey that we all will carry in our memory for the rest of our lives. It’s a loving tribute to a woman who meant everything to us. We are writing this in the hopes that anyone going through this horrible disease will know they are not alone and, one day, they will look back not on this dreadful disease but on the person who was put in their life and gave them the strength to help make it through.
Norma Carmichael, the first daughter
It’s hard to put into words what this disease is doing to the person and the rest of the family. This disease is hard on everyone.
My part was helping almost every day by doing laundry, taking mom shopping, giving her medicine, going to the store for them and giving her baths. Dad, bless his heart, I helped him with whatever he needed me to do for him and Mom.
Sometimes Dad called me to help Mom with her pills because she wouldn’t take them for him. He had the hard part of being with her daily and knowing she wouldn’t get better. Also, I sometimes fixed food for both. Mom would constantly be on the move and not sit down for more than five minutes. She would not sleep much, especially at night.
She had problems remembering when to use the bathroom. We camped with dad and mom when she had Alzheimer’s. She was so confused since she was out of her environment. She kept wandering around, and my dad wanted to leave and go back home so she could be in her home, which she was used to.
Sometimes people with Alzheimer’s get angry. One day, she got angry with me when I told her not to walk behind the farm machinery. She grabbed my arm and said she was OK to walk behind the machinery and that she knew what she was doing. I tried everything to help stop this, and nothing worked.
They are not the same people you are used to knowing. Everything changes. There are many more stories to share, and it’s hard to write about what happened. This is a disease you would not want to have or wish anyone to get.
Darlene Spangler, the second daughter
My mother was one of the strongest ladies I ever knew. She went from valedictorian of her class to someone who didn’t know her own daughter’s name.
There were things I thought she was so strict on, but in the long run, she wanted all her girls to be strong, Godly women. She was a strong woman who would step in and was there for you — but wanted us to stand on our own two feet. When my mom got this deadly disease, it was so hard to see in her eyes how she forgot things. We knew what she was trying to say, but it wouldn’t come out right.
My sisters and I helped our dad with mom at home. I felt so bad for both of them.
The last day she was alive, I came early and brought food. Mom was in the front room in her bed, and the nurse asked if I could help bathe her for the last time. The nurse told me to call my sisters because it would not be long.
She was so thin that I cried as I turned her over because I thought her bones would come out of her skin. My mom was such a strong lady, who was now so weak, and I couldn’t do anything to make her better.
But God could.
I can see her now, no pain, no hurt. Oh, what a day that will be when I see her again, all better and talking up a storm as she always did. Miss you, mom.
Rhonda Price, the third daughter
When I think of Carolyn Key, I first think of mom then I think of the many hats she always said she had to wear. I didn’t understand the hat thing until many years later.
This remarkable woman was 5 feet and beautiful. She loved the color red, and her nails were always red like her lips.
She had a great laugh and always demanded the truth.
The first hat she wore was always to put God first. Our church was important to her, as she showed four girls how to walk with the Lord.
Other hats she wore were working side-by-side with my dad as a farmwife and raising four girls.
When Alzheimer’s disease came into her life, this was the final hat she wore. I watched her die daily, as this disease is very cruel. It’s not one death; it’s many deaths as the days go on.
Sadness, hurt, anger and constantly questioning why.
As she walked with grace, not knowing us or herself, the stress on my father and the family was heartbreaking. As the disease worsened, I was not known as her daughter, only as her hairdresser and manicurist.
In her last days, we were waiting for her to meet the Lord. I would play her organ, and she would tap her fingers to the hymns she once played.
I loved this lady as my mom and with the disease.
I look forward to seeing her in her new hat, a crown in heaven.
Julie Hoch, the fourth daughter
I was so angry at this disease. It was a disease that was taking not only my mom but my best friend.
My dad and all four girls could not accept the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s the doctors gave us. Every doctor told us the same thing every time. My dad studied vitamins and anything and everything he could to save her. I remember one doctor we went to who told my mom to remember three words. They were red, ball and world. After two minutes, he asked her what those words were, and as our hearts broke, our mom looked at us with tears in her eyes and said, “Now you know.”
My mom was always my rock; now we had to be hers and my dad’s. As the disease progressed, I wanted time to stop and for her not to get any worse, but no medicine could prevent this terrible disease from taking our happy, hardworking best friend from us.
My dad would watch the movie “The Notebook,” cry all through it and call us girls and say he just watched it. My dad’s health was failing. He didn’t know how to live without her. They had been together since eighth grade.
We all did our part in helping because that is how we were raised: You help others and your family, a value our parents instilled in all their four daughters.
I have to say I knew the day was coming of her passing, and I never wanted to let go or let go of my anger about losing my mom and how I felt. We were all robbed of losing her. But with time, my mom was not completely gone.
I see her every day among my sisters. I see her smile, her kindness and her faith. I see this in all three of my sisters. My mom left great faith in all of us, and I know I will see her again one day, and she will give me the biggest hug and say, “Julie, you are home, and I am whole.”
As they say, time heals, but the memories are forever. I included my sisters in this article because we all went through this together in many ways, as you have read. I pray that anyone reading this and going through this time of uncertainty knows you are not alone and that there is help. I wish I had been a part of a support group, but at the time, my support group was my family.
Since my mom’s passing, they have created new medicines, but the disease is sadly not gone. We can only hope and pray there will be a breakthrough and families will not go through this tragedy of a loved one’s memory and health being taken.
