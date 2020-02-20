Two 14-year-old males arrested last month in connection with the December 2019 homicide of a 15-year-old boy are likely headed to adult court. Additionally, another teenage male that police believe also played a role in the incident is now facing a felony charge of murder.
In a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Lowry said that the waivers for the two 14-year-olds are still pending, and he did not release a timetable for that decision.
On Jan. 21, police arrested one of the 14-year-olds on a Level 2 preliminary felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, while the other 14-year-old was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, also a Level 2 felony.
The two are currently being held at the Kinsey Youth Center, and their identities have not been released due to Indiana law pertaining to juveniles.
Police also arrested Tyshaun Gregory — who was 17 years of age at the time of the incident but is now 18 — and he is being held without bond at the Howard County jail on a Level 2 felony charge of murder.
He has a pretrial conference scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16, in Howard County Superior Court 4.
The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred just outside the Lincolnwood Apartments on Dec. 8, 2019.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the body of Dalton Wayne Fisher, 15, lying on the ground near a black Pontiac Grand Prix. He had suffered two gunshot wounds to his back, a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office indicated.
Fisher’s sister, 22-year-old Kyli L. Fisher, was standing nearby, the affidavit noted, and she told authorities the pair had traveled to the apartment complex to allegedly sell marijuana.
In her interview with police, Kyli also stated at some point that two unidentified males got into the backseat of the vehicle to complete the drug deal when one — later identified in court records as Gregory — allegedly pulled a gun and tried to rob the siblings, the affidavit noted, before opening fire inside the vehicle.
Kyli then fired her own gun, the affidavit indicated, but she said she did not know if any of those bullets struck anyone in the process.
Shortly after the incident, Kyli was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, and dealing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
She has a pretrial conference set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, in Howard County Superior 4.
Fisher’s death marked the city’s sixth homicide in 2019 for the city and the first of two juvenile homicides within roughly three weeks of each other.
On Jan. 2, Kokomo resident James Gray Jr., 16, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Kokomo after suffering a gunshot wound during an alleged drug deal while inside a vehicle on the city’s northwest side.
Authorities arrested 18-year-old Cahokia, Illinois resident Jeremiah Neal in connection with the death, and he is currently being held without bond on charges of murder, a Level 1 felony, and robbery, a Level 2 felony.
Police also arrested a 15-year-old Kokomo male they believe played a role in the incident.
He is currently being held at the Kinsey Youth Center on a Level 2 felony charge of robbery, and Lowry said prosecutors do not anticipate waiving him to adult court.
