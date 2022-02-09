WINDFALL — The town of Windfall is moving forward with updates to its aging wastewater facility after the state said it could begin taking enforcement measures due to yearslong issues that have gone unfixed.
The town was first issued an early warning in 2018 by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) due to the facility running at 90% capacity, which could trigger a ban on any new connections to the plant.
In 2019, the town received a $700,000 federal grant to update and fix its wastewater system after state inspectors found the treatment process was completely manual, which led to inefficiencies in processing waste.
Windfall Councilwoman Denise Ryan said in a previous interview that the plant was built in the early 1990s and is in dire need of an update.
IDEM sent another notice in March 2021 saying the plant's capacity issue still existed and had only gotten worse, with the facility operating at 105% capacity.
Using the federal money, the town in November completed a project which reduced the overall inflow to the plant.
But IDEM in December said in a letter that the wastewater facility and its collection system was still "unsatisfactory due to the facility continuing to have excessive inflow."
The letter also identified issues with the town's lift stations that needed fixed, and said the facility needs to improve its preventative maintenance program for the those stations.
"The (town's) permit requires all facilities to be maintained in good working order at all times and operated as efficiently as possible and in a manner which will minimize upsets and discharges of excessive pollutants," the letter said.
IDEM said if the town failed to comply with the orders, the town could face enforcement actions, including fines.
On Tuesday, the town board approved a $317,700 contract with a company to complete more projects to update the plant and address some of the issues.
John Burgelin, an engineer hired by the town to develop plans for the project, said the work includes installing a mechanical screen at one of the lift stations to get rid of pollutants before they reach the treatment plant.
He said a watertight cover will be placed over the terminal, which sometimes spews out sewage on the ground. Other work includes putting covers over the water clarifiers.
Burgelin said that with the contract in place, the town shouldn't receive any fines from IDEM because it is still in compliance with the timeline laid out for upgrade projects.
