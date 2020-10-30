Two people were killed Thursday evening when their vehicles collided.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Jeremy Aubrey, 47, Logansport, was southbound on Ind. 25, south of County Road 200 North, when the truck struck a large pig in the roadway.
The truck then veered into the northbound lane of Ind. 25 and collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Shane Saunders, 44, of Lucerne, the CCSD stated.
Phoenix Ambulance Service transported Aubrey to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The CCSD reported that after being extricated from his vehicle, Saunders was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Indiana State Police and Logansport Police Department were sent to the scene to reconstruct the crash. The state road was closed for more than three hours. The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (574) 753-7800.
Assisting agencies included the CCSD, ISP, LPD, Cass County Fire District 1, Logansport Fire Department, Phoenix Ambulance Service, and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.
Families of the victims have been notified.
