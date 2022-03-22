Indiana 26 from Russiaville to Rossville will close in April for a major pavement rehabilitation project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said work will resume on the project in early April and close the highway between Indiana 75 and Indiana 29. This section is scheduled to reopen Oct. 31.
The official detour utilizes Indiana 75, Indiana 18, Indiana 29 and then back to Indiana 26. The project is scheduled to be completed by early fall of 2024.
Rieth-Riley Construction Co. was awarded the $27.2 million contract, which includes increasing lane widths and providing roadside shoulders with portions to be paved.
The project will also improve drainage, modify or replace culverts, install rumble striping and improve existing sidewalks. Turn lanes will be added at the intersection of Indiana 26 at Indiana 75, along with other safety enhancements.
