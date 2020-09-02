Indiana American Water has begun water main flushing in and around Kokomo.
The flushing began Tuesday and will go continue through Oct. 30. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work, according to a company release. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway.
Indiana American Water says customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
As a part of the flushing program, Indiana American Water will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process to support a system wide flushing of the Kokomo district. Indiana American Water’s Kokomo system will be using chlorine rather than chloramines during this time period.
Customers that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch from chloramines to free chlorine.
You may notice a chlorine taste and odor in your drinking water while free chlorine is utilized. If you are especially sensitive to the taste and odor of chlorine, try keeping an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator. This will enable the chlorine to dissipate and reduce the chlorine taste and smell.
Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing may call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.