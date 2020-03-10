INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top leadership position in the Indiana House changed hands Monday for the first time in a decade with an unusual transition just as this year's legislative session is about to wrap up.
Longtime Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma stepped down Monday and was replaced by Rep. Todd Huston in the powerful post that largely controls which proposals are considered and appoints leaders of its some two dozen committees reviewing legislation.
Bosma and Huston have been close allies, and House Republicans made Huston their new speaker pick soon after Bosma announced in November that he wouldn't seek reelection this year to extend his 34 years in the Legislature.
Bosma said the transition just before the legislative session adjourns this week avoids confusion over House leadership and gives Huston a few days "to get his feet wet." No other House speaker changes stretching back several decades have been in mid-session and most have followed election outcomes changing which party controlled majorities.
Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected to the House in 2012. He was the state Republican Party treasurer and was chief of staff for GOP former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett before joining the Legislature.
Bosma is the longest-serving House speaker in state history with 12 years total in the position. He was first speaker in 2005-2006, after which Democrats regained House control for four years, but Bosma returned to the top position he's held since 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.