Reflections filled Andy Chandler at that moment.
He'd driven from Indiana to North Bend, Ohio, to visit the grave of William Henry Harrison. The United States of America's ninth president died of pneumonia after just 31 days in office. Chandler is a history buff, but he journeyed to that little town near the corners of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana mostly to unwind.
His father, missionary Philip Chandler, had just passed away from cancer. The trip "was part of decompressing from the loss of a parent," Andy Chandler explained of that time four years ago.
Chandler's dad fueled his interest in history. Each time Philip, a missionary to Taiwan and Haiti, visited a church, he took Andy and the family to historic sites nearby.
So, as Andy stood by President William Henry Harrison's final resting place — on the summit of Mount Nebo overlooking the Ohio River — he got an idea.
"I thought, 'You know what? Why not get them all?'" Chandler said to himself that day in 2017.
All, as in every U.S. presidential gravesite. All 39 of them, from Franklin Pierce in Concord, New Hampshire, to Richard Nixon in Yorba Linda, California.
Last month, Chandler completed that mission. His visit to President Ronald Reagan's grave in Simi Valley, California, on Jan. 14 capped Chandler's cross-country adventure a month before Presidents Day 2022. He'd traveled from the heartland to the coasts and many points in between, got married along the way and shared the experience with his new wife, Marcia.
"It's been an amazing journey," Chandler said.
He proposed to Marica at Indianapolis' Crown Hill Cemetery, where the 23rd president, Benjamin Harrison, rests. Marcia had joined Andy's quest there, when he first visited Benjamin Harrison's grave. After her first presidential gravesite visit, she continued accompanying him.
"She and I had traveled 5,000 miles together and she hadn't killed me," Chandler said of his reason for choosing to propose at Crown Hill Cemetery.
"So, it's a very special place," Marcia said. They married in January 2021.
The sites, like the men entombed there, are all special and unique. Chandler found one commonality, though.
"Until you go to the site, the person is just an idea," Chandler said last week. "The common thread is, these were just people who tie their shoes the same way we do, who go to the bathroom, too. This puts you in touch with their humanity."
When Chandler began his pursuit, he was working for the city of Indianapolis and had accumulated days off. "So that's how I did it," he said of his travels to those landmarks. Later, Chandler moved to Rockville, his wife's hometown, and began working for a utility locating company.
He mapped a list of the president's gravesites and constructed a plan. Chandler charted each outing to include multiple presidential tombs, for those in the same regions. Taking a page from his dad, Chandler also charted other historic sites to see on those trips — along the route there and the route back.
"I would do circular routes," Chandler said.
Thus, he's also now visited the gravesites of 36 vice presidents out of 42, all 45 deceased Indiana governors and 29 of 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. The presidents' graves anchored the effort.
A few side trips, too
The journey to the graves of Texas presidents Lyndon Johnson in Johnson City and George H.W. Bush in College Station exemplified Chandler's multitasking. He also included stops at the historic sites of the Fort Pillow Massacre and the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated; the presidential libraries of Bill Clinton in Little Rock and George H.W. Bush at Texas A&M University; the graves of vice presidents Alben Barkley in Paducah, Kentucky and John Nance Garner in Uvalde, Texas; the 1836 Battle of San Jacinto; and the Edmund Pettus Bridge, a civil rights landmark in Selma, Alabama.
Once Marcia teamed up with him in spring of 2020, Chandler could plan long overnight trips. "We were driving in shifts, but it was nuts," he recalled of the lengthy road times.
One night, they drove from Rockville to the Vermont-New York border to visit the grave of Chandler's favorite president, Calvin Coolidge. He was the only president born on the Fourth of July. Chandler wanted to attend the annual Calvin Coolidge Birthday Celebration in Plymouth Notch, Vermont — the 30th president's hometown and final resting place. The activities include a wreath-laying at Coolidge's grave, a procession, an actor's portrayal of "Silent Cal," a barbecue and early-20th-century style foods and crafts.
"It's geared toward putting you back in the 1920s," Chandler said. "It's fun."
Andy and Marcia spent four hours in Plymouth Notch, then drove to Mount McGregor, New York, to see the home where President Ulysses S. Grant died. Chandler's been to six of Grant's homes, as well as the post-Civil War president's grave in New York City, the nation's largest mausoleum.
Not all presidents' graves are that grand, Chandler learned.
Martin Van Buren, the eighth president, rests in an understated plot in a church cemetery in Kinderhook, New York. "You don't know he's there unless you know what you're looking for," Chandler said. President James Madison, the fourth president, rests under a marker labeled simply "Madison." Chandler noted that Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at Monticello in Virginia cites his roles as author of the Declaration of Independence and the Statute of Virginia for religious freedom, and "father of the University of Virginia," but doesn't mention his presidency. The official Monticello website explains that Jefferson explicitly demanded the brief epitaph "and not a word more."
Herbert Hoover, president No. 31, specified his burial on a hill overlooking the cottage where he was born in West Branch, Iowa. Hoover was orphaned by age 10. His reasoning for a grave looking down upon a humble birthplace signified "that if a little orphan from Iowa can become president of the United States, anybody can," Chandler said.
Upon visiting and photographing the Hoover grave by day, Chandler decided to photograph it by night. "I said, 'This has got to be gorgeous at night, and it was," he said. Under a clear sky and full moon, Chandler stood at Hoover's grave and sang the "Star Spangled Banner." Hoover signed the law in 1929 making that song America's national anthem.
A book is planned
Chandler plans to write a book about his presidential grave adventure, focusing on the caretakers and curators of those places. He made that decision after learning that an elderly woman had raised funds to preserve President Franklin Pierce's home in New Hampshire.
"It became apparent that her participation in Franklin Pierce's life is more fascinating than Franklin Pierce's life," Chandler said.
His wife, Marcia, agreed that those personalities bring the presidents' stories to life. "That's the treasure of these places," she said.
Andy's own story is interesting, too. The 41-year-old was born in Hualien, Taiwan, and adopted by his missionary father. Every four years, the family returned to the United States. While in Haiti or Taiwan, Andy's dad, Philip, would celebrate the Fourth of July with zest, cooking hot dogs and hamburgers for the residents. "That kind of got to them," Chandler said.
Andy became a U.S. citizen, too, and a Philadelphia Phillies fan, like his dad, who was born in the City of Brotherly Love. That background might explain Chandler's passion for his presidential history project.
"There's a certain degree of hyper-patriotism involved in (being a naturalized U.S. citizen)," he said.
His father's memory followed Chandler on the final leg of his four-year adventure. Chandler carried his dad's eyeglasses on each presidential outing. After reaching Ronald Reagan's grave in California last month, Chandler pulled out the spectacles and buried them near that area.
"Reagan was his favorite president, by the way," Chandler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.