Officials with the Indiana Sheriffs' Association are asking anyone with interest in the program to consider becoming a member.
"We are inviting the public to help us better serve them by joining our efforts to provide effective law enforcement," Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said in a recent media release.
Howard County residents should soon be receiving membership applications in the mail, officials added, and anyone who does not receive one can still call the sheriff's office at 765-457-1105, stop by their office at 1800 W. Markland Ave. or visit ISA's website at www.indianasheriffs.org.
"Your joining of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association will be welcomed as an expression of your support of our Association and its many worthwhile programs," Asher noted in the release.
The ISA is a non-profit, professional, educational and service organization meant to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend support of crime prevention and awareness programs and promote public safety, per the release.
The association also supports several events throughout the year, such as youth leadership summer camps and college scholarships for teenagers interested in law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.