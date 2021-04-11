The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking for public input on its list of planned projects over the next five years, including bridge replacements and large repaving projects.
The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is Indiana’s five-year planning and construction document that lists all projects, and project phases, expected to be funded with federal dollars. The program also lists state-funded projects that have been deemed “regionally significant.”
Howard County expects to receive in total $23.5 million in federal funds over the next five years, which will require matching funds from the county totaling $5.9 million. Miami County will get $69.1 million in federal funds, and Tipton County should receive $13.7 million.
The public can comment on the plan until May 25 by visiting www.in.gov/indot/4084.htm.
Below is a full list of projects in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties that are expected to receive federal funding over the next five years.
HOWARD COUNTY
Indiana 26, small structure replacement 9.2 miles east of the Clinton/Howard County line; costs $527,269
Indiana 26, intersection improvement one mile west of Indiana 931 at South Park Road; costs $2,015,258
Indiana 931, bridge replacement over little Wildcat Creek .29 miles north of Indiana 26; costs $1,868,345
U.S. 31, bridge maintenance and repair on northbound lanes over Wildcat Creek; costs $725,919
Indiana 931, bridge thin deck overlay over U.S. 31 .5 miles of south Indiana 931; costs $863,000
U.S. 35, HMA overlay from Indiana 19 to U.S. 31 south junction; 2.8 miles; costs $863,000
U.S. 31, bridge thin deck overlay over drain and multi-use path located .6 miles south of Indiana 931; costs $1,958,970
U.S. 31, concrete pavement restoration at Indiana 931 south junction to Indiana 931 north junction; 13.2 miles; costs $7,240,835
U.S. 35, HMA overlay minor structural from Indiana 13 to Indiana 213; 7 miles; costs $5,959,551
Indiana 931, HMA overlay preventive maintenance from U.S. 31 south junction ramps to Markland Avenue; 5.7 miles; costs $5,163,470
MIAMI COUNTY
U.S. 31, intersection improvement at Indiana 218 north junction; .38 miles; costs $1 million
Indiana 19, bridge deck overlay over Prairie Ditch .12 miles south of U.S. 24; costs $1,064,697
Indiana 124, HMA overlay preventive maintenance from Indiana 19 to 7.32 miles east of Indiana 19; 7 miles; costs $2,420,850
Indiana 16, HMA overlay minor structural from Indiana 19 south junction to Indiana 19 north junction; costs $1,543,749
U.S. 31, bridge deck overlay on northbound bridge over Wabash River .15 miles south of U.S. 24; costs $33,494,677
Indiana 18, HMA overlay preventive maintenance from U.S. 31 to Indiana 19.; 11 miles; costs $3,597,511
Indiana 16, small structure replacement .40 miles north of Indiana 16 south junction (over branch of Washonis Creek); costs $2,153,274
Indiana 19, HMA overlay minor structural from Indiana 18 to 1.39 miles south of Indiana 124; 14 miles; $7,188,761
U.S. 24, small structure replacement 2.53 miles east of Indiana 19 over Schrock Creek; .2 miles; costs $5,321,086
U.S. 24, small structure replacement 2.83 miles east of U.S. 31 over Prairie Creek; .2 miles; costs $2,791,512
Indiana 16, small structure replacement over Eel River located 3.36 miles east of Indiana 19 north junction; .1 miles; costs $428,744
U.S. 24, other intersection improvements at Indiana 19.; 5 miles; costs $1,018,966
U.S. 31, small structure replacement over Rife Creek located 3 miles north of Indiana 218 north junction; costs $1,028,467
Indiana 16, pavement replacement 2.9 miles east of U.S. 31 through Denver; .045 miles; $6,339,118
Indiana 19, small structure replacement of culvert on Wabash River located 5.67 miles north of Ind. 218; costs $2,466,356
U.S. 31, small structures and drains construction at 10 various locations on U.S. 31; 18.69 miles; costs $2,983,063
Indiana 16, bridge replacement 2 miles west of Indiana 19; costs $3,993,732
Indiana 19, bridge deck overlay on bridge over Wabash River; costs $7,428,17
TIPTON COUNTY
Building various bike and pedestrian facilities as part of Tipton Trail Phase II; costs $74,500
Building various bike and pedestrian facilities in Windfall, including ADA upgrades on Indiana 213 from Sherman and Grand streets; costs $208,000
Ind. 213, replace superstructure over Mud Creek located 1.30 miles south of Indiana 26; costs $938,674.00
Indiana 28, pavement replacement from western border of Tipton to Indiana 19 west junction; .86 miles; costs $10,369,440
Indiana 28 HMA overlay preventive maintenance from U.S. 31 to western border of Tipton; 3 miles; costs $1,409,783
Indiana 19, bridge thin deck overlay over Mud Creek located 02.14 south of Indiana 26; costs $131,250
Indiana 213, HMA overlay preventive maintenance from Indiana 28 to Indiana 26; 9.34 miles; costs $3,613,370
U.S. 31, access control from 3 miles north of Indiana 38 to Indiana 931; 17.91 miles; costs $500,000 to complete project
