PERU — The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to construct a J-turn intersection at U.S. 24 and Indiana 19 despite the proposal drawing unanimous opposition from local officials.
Work is scheduled to begin on or after Tuesday to install what the state calls a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). Construction is expected to be complete by mid-November, but work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, drivers can expect the closure of the left lanes of U.S. 24 in both directions. The right shoulder will also be closed in the westbound lanes.
Westbound U.S. 24 will not be able to access Lovers Lane due to the shoulder closure and median crossover closure. Drivers heading eastbound on U.S. 24 will only be able to turn right onto Lovers Lane.
Lovers Lane traffic can still access eastbound U.S. 24 but will need to use the approved detour to access westbound U.S. 24.
The project comes after the proposal received unanimous criticism from residents and officials during a public hearing in August.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said Indiana 19 is the main entry point for the Peru Industrial Park, which is home to a slew of major employers.
He said he worried the intersection couldn’t handle or provide safe crossing for the large number of tractor-trailers entering and exiting the park.
Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter criticized the fact that drivers on Lovers Lane who want to head west on U.S. 24 would have to drive nearly a mile east in order to make a U-turn on the highway.
State Rep. Ethan Manning, who represents Miami County, said a major reason he opposed the project was the fact that nearly all his constituents vehemently oppose J-turns.
“More than any other issue, whether it’s education or guns or anything else that could possibly be talked about, J-turns are the thing I hear about most,” he said during the hearing. “And it’s not even close.”
INDOT said it decided to put the reduced-conflict intersection on the highway to reduce the number of accidents there. In the last 10 years, there have been 26 crashes, 34 injuries and two fatalities.
“INDOT determined that the fatalities, coupled with the frequency and potential severity of the crashes at this intersection, are unacceptable, and improvements are needed,” Jenny Bass, an INDOT senior project manager, said in a pre-recorded presentation.
She said J-turns reduce crashes by only allowing right turns onto the highway, which simplifies decisions for drivers.
Nationwide, statistics show a more than 50% decline in crashes where RCIs are installed. Fatal crashes decline by as much as 85%.
In June 2015, INDOT opened its first RCI at U.S. 41 and Indiana 114 in northwest Indiana. From 2008 to 2015, the intersection averaged four crashes a year and had one fatality crash. In the first year of operation, the intersection experienced one minor crash, and no injuries or fatalities, INDOT said.
In 2011, INDOT widened U.S. 231 in Spencer County to four lanes, and for the first three years, there were at least four deaths and nine injuries at the intersections of Indiana 62 and 68. Since the intersections were converted to RCIs in the summer of 2016, crash rates have dropped significantly overall, with zero new fatal crashes, INDOT said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.