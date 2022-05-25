Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.