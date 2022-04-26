PERU — The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to demolish 10 houses and around 12 garages and sheds located along U.S. 31 as part of the state's push to turn the road into a free-flowing highway.
Crews will begin the demolitions starting on or after May 2, with work expected to be complete by the end of June. INDOT said all the work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, impacts to traffic in the area should be minimal. INDOT said drivers can expect the occasional shoulder closures and should watch for construction traffic entering and exiting U.S. 31.
The properties are located on the section of highway running from northern Howard County to just west of Mexico in Miami County, with most of the houses located in the Peru area of U.S. 31.
Hunter Petroviak, the media relations director for INDOT's northeast district, said all of the properties have been sold to INDOT through its Voluntary Property Purchase Program.
The program gives property owners with driveway access to U.S. 31 the opportunity to approach INDOT to discuss a potential sale of their property so the state can remove the driveways.
Petroviak said that by eliminating highway access from the properties, the chance of crashes caused by slow traffic entering and exiting these areas is eliminated.
He said INDOT will continue to utilize the program to purchase properties along U.S. 31, but how many properties it will acquire through the program is unknown.
"It's difficult to say how many properties INDOT could buy as it is a voluntary program in which property owners approach INDOT to discuss the potential sale," Petroviak said in an email.
The state last year demolished the historic Terrell Jacob circus barns located on the east side of U.S. 31 near the intersection of Indiana 218 West. The property owners agreed to sell the land to INDOT, which removed driveway access to the site.
INDOT in 2018 also began purchasing properties in Tipton County located along U.S. 31 to eliminate driveway access from the highway. Since then, a number of homes and driveways have been demolished.
