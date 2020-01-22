According to a Indiana State Police media release, a 2010 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Patricia Hargesheimer, 57, Noblesville, was traveling eastbound on 500 South when she allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 300 West.
The Lincoln then struck a 1997 GMC pickup truck driven by Ann Lemasters, 54, Atlanta, who was traveling northbound on 300 West.
The impact of the collision caused the GMC to roll into a nearby field, ejecting Lemasters, the release noted.
Lemasters was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and was in critical condition at the time of the release.
Police say Hargesheimer was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, and assisting ISP at the scene were the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, Tipton County EMA, Cicero Township Fire Department and Misfit Towing.
