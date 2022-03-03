BUNKER HILL — Officials confirmed that an inmate was assaulted at Miami Correctional Facility on Thursday morning, the latest in a string of incidents that have occurred at the prison over the past few months.
The incident is still under investigation, and officials have not released many details. Scanner traffic at the time indicated the incident allegedly occurred early Thursday morning near the facility’s front door and that a helicopter from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne was requested due to the inmate’s injuries.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Correction did not confirm or deny this information, pending further investigation. Lutheran Health Network said it’s their policy to not provide such information due to patient confidentiality.
The latest assault marks at least the sixth violent incident reported at the prison in the past seven months.
On Feb. 25, officials say an inmate was treated at a hospital after being assaulted. The initial police callout came through as someone suffering from multiple stab wounds. A helicopter was requested to airlift the inmate.
The Tribune previously reported that on Aug. 8, 2021, three MCF staff members were assaulted by inmates and received injuries while working at the prison.
Then in September, inmate Matthew Koch, 42, was found dead inside his cell. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple sharp-force trauma wounds.
In November, an inmate died from blood loss after he was found severely injured with multiple stab wounds. A forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Leo Cullen, 43, ruled the cause of death as a homicide.
And last December, another inmate was assaulted. The initial police callout was reported as a male with multiple stab wounds. Officials have not released further details of this incident, nor has an arrest yet been made.
