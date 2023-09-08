A new school year at Indiana University Kokomo will be marked with the completion of a million-dollar project, the launch of the college’s newest sport and dozens of experiential learning opportunity for students.
Students returned to class Aug. 21. Enrollment comes in at 2,892 for fall 2023, according to Indiana University census figures.
It’s a slight uptick compared to a year ago but nowhere near the 3,227 students who were enrolled at the regional IU campus during the pandemic year of 2020. Local campuses like IUK saw upticks during the pandemic as many students opted to stay home.
Once residential life at large campuses returned, institutions like IUK saw enrollment drop back to pre-pandemic levels.
IU has a record enrollment this fall of 47,527.
IUK is up more than 8% in terms of nonresident students who are enrolled.
The Kokomo Tribune caught up with second-year IUK Chancellor Mark Canada about some highlights of the current academic year.
Innovation Hall wrapping up
IUK’s new addition, made possible in part by a $1.5 million READI grant, is expected to be complete and open in January.
Innovation Hall will sport a technology innovation studio, business analytics lab, while also housing the KEY (Kokomo Experience and You) Center for Innovation and Multicultural Center. The new addition will be two floors located in the west wing of the Kelly Student Center.
The KEY Center for Innovation is a relatively new program at IUK, which builds on the college’s experiential learning offerings. The center connects businesses and other organizations with teams of students for hands-on, real-world projects.
For example, a class of IUK students helped design a dog park for the city of Marion last spring.
Innovation Hall will occupy the space that was once the Purdue Polytechnic wing. Largely unused for years, it gave IUK something most higher education institutions don’t have — ready-to-use space.
“It was like Christmas,” Canada said. “We have all this space, and it’s in good shape. We just had to outfit it.”
Innovation Hall will also allow for IUK’s counseling services office and accessibility office (for students who need special accommodations) to move into the new space.
This will also free up the space originally used by those offices, though there is no plan for it yet.
“We’re going to have the luxury of having new space we can fix up,” Canada said.
Also under construction is an esports arena to accommodate IUK’s newest sport. Announced last year, esports is the college’s first co-ed sport.
Construction of the gaming space and infrastructure related to it are mostly covered by a grant. The esports arena will also be in the Kelly Student Center.
“I think it will be an attractive, snazzy space,” Canada said.
The esports arena will serve academic purposes as well as art and sports recreation students are both expected to utilize the space.
The student experience
There are more than 60 experiences planned for the 2023-24 academic year through IUK’s KEY program.
These include behind-the-scenes tours of wineries and distilleries in Sheridan and Westfield, along with Indianapolis Zoo security, as well as disaster triage and overdose lifeline training.
“Faculty are coming up with new things all the time,” Canada said.
All experiences come at no cost to students.
Experiential learning is IUK’s calling card, and it’s finally starting to become ingrained in campus, according to Canada.
“It continues to pervade the student culture,” he said. “Now it’s more of a thing than it used to be.”
Select students got to experience IUK before the start of the semester through the newly launched Groups Scholars program.
Meant for underrepresented and first-generation students, Groups Scholars has been a program at IU for some time. It is now available at each of IU’s regional campuses.
Thirty-one students took part of the program at IUK. They toured campus, took a couple courses, met faculty and went on a KEY trip.
The purpose is to make the college transition easier.
“It’s designed to support those students who otherwise might not go to college or need extra support,” Canada said.
IUK also welcomed a few students from India to campus this fall with more expected in the spring. The initial group are completing master’s degrees in business.
It’s the result of a partnership with two Indian universities, according to Canada. There are discussions about expanding the partnership through a computer science program.
“We don’t want to be just little Kokomo,” Canada said. “I think Kokomo is getting to be on the map now.”
