PERU — The International Circus Hall of Fame has received a $50,000 grant to restore two original circus buildings that will preserve rare artifacts and house a new research center.
Bob Cline, treasurer of the Hall of Fame, said the money will be spent to preserve two of the original American Circus Corporation buildings, which were constructed on the grounds when it served as the winter quarters for some of the biggest circuses in the world.
The group will first make preparations to replace a rotted roof on one of the original corn cribs. Once the roof is replaced, it will be converted into a 2,560-foot storage barn to safely house circus wagons and other items away from the elements.
The grant will also pay to rehabilitate the old American Circus Corporation office building, complete with heating and air-conditioning, to store and archive artifacts and documents.
Cline said the area will eventually be open to the public as a research center after the organization sorts and catalogues its inventory.
The grant comes from the Indiana Historical Society, which is made possible through the Lilly Endowment.
The Hall of Fame has also received a $2,000 grant from the Miami County Community Foundation to create two video displays inside its museum.
Cline said one will show old films from the organization's archives that relate to the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus, some of which were filmed onsite when the grounds served as winter quarters.
The other video display will show old, color films taken at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The footage comes from the Hall of Fame's archives, which were recently digitized.
The grant funding comes after the group last year repaired a dilapidated roof on a nearly 100-year-old circus barn that today serves as the museum. That project was partially funded by another $50,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.