AMBOY — Investigators say they suspect one of the three young siblings who died in a house fire in February may have started the fire in an upstairs bedroom.
Miracle Gingerich, 6, and Steven Gingerich, 5, as well as their 1-year-old sister, Wilma, all perished on Feb. 27 from injuries sustained in the blaze at their home at 13475 S. 300 East in southern Miami County.
Fire investigators determined the fire started in an upstairs bedroom where the children slept on the north side of the house. Officials examined potential sources of ignition, including wiring, outlets, power strips, a TV and radio. However, the examination revealed no faulty equipment or other ignition source.
Officers said that during the investigation, information was disclosed about one of the children previously setting fires in the house.
"While the exact cause of the fire was undetermined, evidence is consistent with a set fire," officials said in press release from the Miami County Sheriff's Department.
Autopsies on the children determined they died from inhalation injuries and the manner of death as "accident."
Fire units responded to the blaze at around 10:48 a.m. Feb. 27 after Laura Gingerich, 27, the mother of the children, called dispatch to report the blaze at their house.
Fire units made quick entry into the home and recovered the three children in the second-floor bedroom that contained heavy smoke.
The children were all found unconscious and not breathing. Police officers, multiple firefighters and paramedics started life-saving measures, including CPR.
A medical helicopter was called out, but was not able to fly due to weather conditions.
Miracle was transported by ambulance to a Kokomo hospital. Steven and Wilma were transported by ambulance to a Peru hospital. Police said all three children died while at the hospital.
Miracle and Steven were students at Pipe Creek Elementary. In a statement posted the day of their deaths, the school corporation said children had "contagious smiles and a bubbly energy that will be sorrowfully missed by their teachers and many friends."
A Go Fund Me page started to help the family had garnered nearly $25,000 in donations as of Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.