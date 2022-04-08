Local law enforcement is inviting all anglers to come out and participate in this year’s Sheriff Robert “Buck” Stogsdill Open Bass Tournament, put on by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.
It’s the 11th year for the event, which will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Lake Monroe (Cutright Ramp), according to information provided by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
The registration fee per team is $125, and there will also be a raffle that includes food and drinks for all participants in the weigh-in, the sheriff’s office added.
Coffee and donuts will also be available in the shelter house prior to the event.
The tournament is named after Sheriff “Buck” Stogsdill, a former Brown County sheriff who passed away in 2011, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the ISA’s “Line of Duty Death Benefit,” youth leadership camps and other scholarship programs.
For additional tournament information, contact Shawn Harden at 317-833-5588, visit the ISA’s website at www.indianasheriffs.org or look up the ISA on Facebook.
