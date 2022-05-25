SHARPSVILLE — On select mornings this semester, students in Jenni Davis’ class at Tri-Central Middle/High School have started their days with a chill jam session.
Students played along to “Riptide” by Vance Joy on a Wednesday morning earlier this month. They strummed along to the upbeat pop song with their ukuleles — the new, hit instrument at Tri-Central.
“This is a good way to start the morning,” Davis said. “It gets them going.”
Thanks to a grant from the Tipton County Foundation, sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Tri-Central can learn the fun instrument.
Ukuleles are a popular choice for teachers and students as they are easy to play, not to mention affordable compared to other stringed instruments, such as guitars.
Davis said her students caught on quickly.
“They’re very doable,” she said. “I chose the uke because everyone can handle it.”
The middle school music department received a grant worth $880. It went toward the purchase of 24 ukuleles.
Chad Huff, program director at the Tipton County Foundation, said the opportunity to fund a project that would impact students for years to come was a major factor in approving the grant.
"For the amount of money, that could be done year after year with the instruments. It was really a no-brainer," he said.
The ukuleles Tri-Central middle schoolers have are available in fun tropical colors including orange, green, blue and pink.
Ukuleles are a growing trend in school music education not only because they are easy to learn, but there are hundreds of songs that can be played with the four-string instrument. Any teacher with a good internet connection can keep a class of middle schoolers busy.
There are plenty of websites that show how to play songs on the ukulele, step by step.
Tri-Central students also played “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz and other pop tunes during a recent class.
“I like singing along to the songs we play,” said student Morgan Sulfridge.
Ukuleles are most often associated with Hawaii and Hawaiian culture. The word “ukulele” roughly translates to “jumping flea.” The instrument actually has a Portuguese origin and was introduced in Hawaii in the late 1800s.
Not surprisingly, recognizable tunes make for a more-engaged class.
“(I thought) these kids would love these awesome songs, and they have,” Davis said. “They put their hearts into it when they know and like it.”
Bob Marley songs are popular on the uke.
The ukulele is played with one finger. The index finger is the norm, but the thumb also works, as does a guitar pick, lending to the easy-to-play reputation of the instrument.
Uke lessons served as a way to break up the semester. Davis said they would spend a couple weeks playing then move on to something else before eventually circling back.
She intends to keep them as part of her lessons in the coming years.
