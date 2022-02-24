Police car

Police sirens.

 Stock photo

The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after an 18-year-old woman was found shot inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Miami County. 

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Tribune on Thursday evening that police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle's Pointe — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place. 

Upon arrival, authorities located the body of Hanna Cox, who had sustained a single gunshot wound, Slocum said. 

Slocum added that Cox — a student at Maconaquah High School — did not live at the property. 

The investigation is still active, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you