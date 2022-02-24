The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after an 18-year-old woman was found shot inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Miami County.
ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Tribune on Thursday evening that police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle's Pointe — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place.
Upon arrival, authorities located the body of Hanna Cox, who had sustained a single gunshot wound, Slocum said.
Slocum added that Cox — a student at Maconaquah High School — did not live at the property.
The investigation is still active, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666.
