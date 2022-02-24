BUNKER HILL — The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after an 18-year-old woman was found shot inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Miami County.
ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Tribune on Thursday evening that police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle’s Pointe — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place.
Upon arrival, authorities located the body of Hanna Cox, who had sustained a single gunshot wound, Slocum said.
Slocum added that Cox — a student at Maconaquah High School — did not live at the property.
Maconaquah School Corporation acknowledged the death in a Facebook post Thursday evening and said that Cox was a senior at the high school.
“This unexpected tragedy brings grief to so many, and as we come together to support one another, we ask our community to give the family space to grieve through this tragic event,” the post said.
The school corporation added that counselors would be available on all campuses today, with extra staff available at the high school. In the event of a two-hour delay or a shift to eLearning, counselors will be available on campus starting at 11 a.m. for parents to bring any student in need of counseling services.
The investigation is still active, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666.
