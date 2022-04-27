The Indiana State Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday for the 22nd national Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.
Organizers say the goal is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs, a department media release noted.
Collection sites will be set up for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs — in liquid and pill form — and those will then be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be permitted, per the release, though needles of any kind will not be accepted.
Medication drop-offs will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at any ISP Post throughout the state — except Lowell in northern Indiana — and the service is free and anonymous.
To locate the ISP post nearest you, visit https://www.in.gov/isp/districts/on-the-map/.
