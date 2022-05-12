PERU — An inscription on the memorial stone in front of the Indiana State Police Peru Post reads, "We Will Remember Them."
On Wednesday, local law enforcement officers, retired state police employees, local government officials and family members of the fallen joined employees from the Indiana State Police Peru Post as they paid tribute to the 47 Indiana State Police employees who have died in the line of duty since the departments inception in 1933.
Since the early days of the Indiana State Police, memorial services have been held at all Indiana State Police Posts during the month of May, according to a recent news release from the post.
The memorial services are a way of paying tribute and remembering the ultimate sacrifice paid by state police employees who died while serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Indiana, the release stated.
Wednesday's service started with troopers standing at attention as Capt. Jeremy Kelly, Area I commander for the Indiana State Police, read a roll call of the fallen employees. Lt. T.J. Zeiser, commander of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, provided a brief description of what lead to the fallen employees' final call. The ceremony ended with the playing of taps by a bugler.
Four troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post have died in the line of duty:
- Sgt. Glen R. Hosier died April 26, 1971, of a gunshot wound he received while leading officers up the staircase of a Miami County home. He was attempting to arrest a murder suspect.
- Trooper Robert J. Lather II died July 6, 1982, in an automobile crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County. He was assisting the Howard County Sheriff's Department in pursuit of a traffic violator.
- Master Trooper Det. David E. Rich died July 5, 2007, of a gunshot wound he received when a motorist he stopped to assist opened fired on him as he approached a disabled vehicle on U.S. 24 in Wabash County.
- Trooper Daniel R. Barrett died Jan. 27, 2008, while attempting to catch a speeding vehicle on U.S. 31 in northern Fulton County. His police car left the roadway and struck a tree, killing the trooper instantly.
For a complete listing of Indiana State Police employees who died in the line of duty, visit the Indiana State Police website at www.in.gov/isp.
