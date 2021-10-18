The Indiana State Police will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for a prescription drug take-back initiative Saturday.
According to an ISP media release, Hoosiers can drop off unwanted or expired medication at any Indiana State Police Post — including the Peru post at 1451 N. Eel River Cemetery Road — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Medication will not be accepted at any ISP toll road posts.
The initiative "seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs," the release stated. It is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Pill and liquid medications will be accepted, as will vape cartridges and vape pens without batteries. Neither new nor used needles will be accepted for disposal.
"Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs," the release stated, adding that studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Additionally, disposing of unused medications by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose potential health and safety risks, the release continued.
"Drug take-back events are the safe and responsible way for the public to legally and safely dispose of prescription drugs," the release stated.
