PERU — A trooper with the Indiana State Police was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed he allegedly battered a colleague.
According to an ISP media release, Michael Meiser, 43, was booked into the Miami County Jail without incident on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of battery.
He has since bonded out.
The charge stems from an internal criminal investigation against Meiser, and the release did not provide any further details about the incident in question or when that incident allegedly occurred.
The release added that Meiser — a 16-year ISP veteran — has been assigned to administrative duties until the completion of the criminal investigation and further ISP internal investigation.
An initial hearing in Miami Superior Court II is pending.
