You could hear the emergency sirens wail as ambulances, fire trucks and police cruisers pulled up to the scene last Monday morning outside Western High School.
Two tangled vehicles stood just a few feet away.
Earlier that day, a couple WHS students decided to skip school, go drinking and then get behind the wheel of a car.
Minutes later, they collided with another vehicle carrying two other WHS students.
That impact led to two deaths, one young woman permanently paralyzed, one arrested and four lives changed forever.
Meanwhile, the Grim Reaper was standing by and taking it all in.
And though the crash was actually part of a simulation aimed at educating students about the dangers of intoxicated or distracted driving, school officials said Monday’s event — attended by dozens of high school students who watched from nearby bleachers — will hopefully make students think twice about how their decisions behind the wheel can have great impacts on those around them.
“The reality of this is that it can happen to anybody, and it’s 100% preventable,” WHS family consumer science teacher Sarah Kritzman said. “Sometimes it just comes down to making that choice. We acknowledge that students are sometimes going to make poor choices, but adults make poor choices all the time too.
“So our hope is that, with the knowledge, it will become a little easier to make that choice and say, ‘No I’m not going to get in that vehicle or get behind the wheel. I am going to put my phone down. I am going to focus on what’s happening on the road,’” she added.
According to the “Every 15 Minutes Program” — which teamed up with WHS and its Students Against Drunk Driving (S.A.D.D.) club to put on Monday’s mock crash — someone in America dies every 15 minutes due to impaired or distracted driving.
Along with the staged crash scene, students — chosen through an application process — are also taken out of their classrooms in 15-minute intervals and are asked to write their own obituaries, which are then displayed for the rest of the student body to see.
“Once the students who participate in this are pulled from class, they are considered the ‘living dead,’’’ Kritzman said. “They’re completely cut off. We take their cell phones, and they don’t go home. We keep them. Their cars are even left in the parking lot to show that this really could happen to them. So it puts a little bit more emphasis on it all.”
Lynn Guinn, who teaches at Western Middle School and is the sponsor for the high school’s S.A.D.D. club, noted this is the second crash simulation the school has done in recent years.
“I think kids just need to see the reality of it, and this is the closest thing we can get to the reality that they could have classmates that die in an instant,” Guinn told the Tribune. “So I just wanted to give these kids the opportunity to see something like this and experience its impact.”
And though the students in Monday’s mock crash were reportedly intoxicated, Guinn said it’s about so much more than that.
“Texting and driving is becoming one of the number one causes of accidents, especially fender benders,” she said. “So this hopefully shows kids that when you’re in a vehicle, you have a job to do. That job is to get from one point to another safely, especially if you have passengers with you. Everybody wants to get where they’re going safely, so it’s just about hammering down that point to these students.”
And all the students who participated in Monday’s demonstration agreed with Guinn.
“It’s about just realizing the consequences of your actions,” WHS senior Tyler Flores, who was reportedly killed at the scene, said. “You shouldn’t be distracted drivers. You might think it’s a fun time, but after you kill your friends or peers or some other kid or someone else’s parent, was it really worth it?”
WHS senior Chase Hayes, who ended up paralyzed due to Monday’s crash, nodded her head at that comment.
“I think everybody always has the attitude of, ‘Well it’ll never happen to me,’” she said. “They say, ‘I’ll be fine.’ And it’s that one moment you’re not fine that can change everyone’s lives forever. Once it’s done, you can’t take it back.”
Kaesha Smith, a senior who reportedly died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, echoed Hayes’ sentiments.
“I just hope that whenever my peers are put into a similar situation, that they’ll remember what happened here and remember the kind of impact it made,” she said. “… If this was an actual situation, then I wouldn’t be able to go to college, and my parents wouldn’t have their little girl anymore. So it’s just about not putting yourself in that situation to begin with.”
Because at the end of the day, we’re all sort of responsible for helping others on the road get home safely, senior Linsay Guge noted.
“I was the drunk driver in this situation,” she said. “So I saw all the things that I did. And even though I didn’t actually do them, I felt a lot of guilt just seeing something that I, in this scenario, created. So it really does affect you more than you think.
“In this club, we’ve had people come in and speak with us,” Guge added. “We’ve had moms and other family members of people who have died, and I think that puts everything into perspective when you actually talk to people who’ve experienced it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.