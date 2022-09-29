Kokomo is famously known as the City of Firsts, and that reputation is showing no sign of stopping.
The city will be the site of Stellantis’ and Samsung SDI’s first North American electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant and the first plant of its kind in the state of Indiana. The new plant will further cement Kokomo as one of the top auto manufacturing cities in the state even as the industry moves toward an electric future, and it will cement Stellantis’ tight grip on the city’s economy. (The company is the city’s top employer.)
The joint venture multimillion square foot plant, which was announced this past May at Ivy Tech Kokomo, will be located at 2644 N. 50 East, just southeast of the Kokomo Engine Plant, at what was originally supposed to be the city’s first multi-tenant industrial park.
Bulldozers are already moving dirt and starting the grading process on the city’s northeast side for the massive, $2.5 billion EV battery manufacturing plant, which is expected to open in the first quarter 2025 and employ 1,400 at an average wage of no less than $32.07 per hour, or $66,705 a year assuming a 40-hour work week, by 2027.
While the size of the future plant itself is impressive, the operation to get it built is equally as impressive. The city is expecting around 2,000 workers at peak onsite.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called the plant, and the number of new jobs it will create, a “dream come true” for the region.
“Kokomo, Indiana, is a community that is resilient, it is trusted, and it’s going to make you look good,” he said to both companies. “... It’s a perfect home for your new venture. We’re proud to have you as part of our family."
Charlie Sparks, CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said they anticipated development would happen gradually at the industrial park, but didn’t expect such huge results so quickly. He said the market-ready site put the community in a solid position to compete for the battery plant.
According to The Detroit News, Kokomo beat out a handful of potential sites for the battery plant, including Dundee, Michigan, where Stellantis also has an engine plant.
The new factory will supply battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis’ North America assembly plants. It will support the company’s new strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030, which calls for all of its passenger car sales in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light truck sales in the U.S. to be BEVs (battery electric vehicles) by the end of the decade.
As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis has set a target of 5 million annual electric vehicle sales by 2030. Stellantis has also increased its planned battery capacity by 140 GWh to approximately 400 GWh, to be supported by five battery manufacturing plants together with additional supply contracts.
“Just under one year ago, we committed to an aggressive electrification strategy anchored by five gigafactories between Europe and North America,” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said in a May 24 news release. “Today’s announcement further solidifies our global battery production footprint and demonstrates Stellantis’ drive toward a decarbonized future as outlined in Dare Forward 2030.”
Yoon-Ho Choi, chief executive officer of Samsung SDI, said the deal secures “a solid foothold in a rapidly growing North America EV market” for his company.
“We will make sincere efforts to bring satisfaction to the market with top-class quality products in the future, and we will contribute toward meeting the climate change target,” he said.
Locally, the development has been dubbed “Project Fusion,” and it has taken a good chunk of time from local elected leaders and development officials.
“We have extreme excitement and pride in the fact that our team was able to put together a package that allowed them to choose Kokomo as the site,” Kokomo Tyler Moore said back in May. “But it’s kind of a nervous excitement. Now that it’s real, the real work will begin.”
And go to work they have.
Since the May announcement, city leaders have put together an incentive package and development agreement.
According to the agreement, StarPlus Energy LLC, the formal business name of the joint venture, will receive a 100% abatement for its personal property, which includes the machinery and equipment installed, up to $1.175 billion in value for 20 years, and will also receive a 100% abatement on its real property for 10 years.
Additionally, the city will be required to put the battery plant in a tax increment financing (TIF) district and allow the availability of increment revenue to StarPlus Energy LLC for 10 years after the expiration of the real property tax abatement.
The city is in charge of upgrading the infrastructure at the site, including road and utility improvements. An exact cost of those improvements is not yet fully known, though StarPlus Energy is helping the city pay for the upgrades via a payment in lieu of taxes of $1.75 million a year for 20 years, beginning May 2024.
To further help pay for the costs, the city has taken the steps to expand the tax increment financing district that mostly includes what was supposed to be the industrial park and add the Kokomo Engine Plant so the city can use the TIF revenue generated from the plant to help pay for the infrastructure improvements
“As the (tax) abatement falls off (the Engine Plant), we’re going to use that (TIF revenue) so we can support paying for the infrastructure and it’s now coming out of the city’s general budget,” City Attorney TJ Rethlake said at an august Kokomo Redevelopment Commission meeting.
