This year’s Indiana University Kokomo graduates experienced a lot.
For the traditional students who were on campus for four years, they experienced college life, endured online classes when the COVID-19 pandemic halted nearly everything and navigated their final semesters under a new normal.
Others fast-tracked their degrees, finishing in less than four years. Some added a degree to their name and others finally finished years later.
All accomplishments worth celebrating.
The 53rd IUK commencement ceremony conferred degrees to 693 students Wednesday morning. The outdoor graduation featured warmer-than-normal temperatures and a packed audience. Program pamphlets doubled as fans.
Select graduates were featured in a speech by Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke for their unique stories.
Shailyn Nash was one of the featured students. Nash went viral on Twitter last year for her paintings, “Our Hair, Our Story, My Story,” which depicts the relationship the Black community has with its natural hair.
She received plenty of cheers from her fellow graduates as the chancellor discussed her artistic work.
Shelby Friend also received a shoutout. Raised in foster care, Friend joined the U.S. Army National Guard, partially to avoid student loan debt. She is a vehicle mechanic and went to school full time, completing her degree in biological and physical science.
Friend hopes to go to veterinary school and intends to continue her military service.
Wednesday’s commencement was the last for Sciame-Giesecke as chancellor, as she is moving on to be vice president for regional campuses and online education at Indiana University.
IUK has hosted town halls with the college’s community to gauge what it’s looking for in the next chancellor, but a replacement has not been named.
Graduates hailed from 41 Indiana counties, 13 states and 18 countries.
Diana Paola Cubides Matallana gave the student address. With her parents watching the livestream broadcast at home in Colombia, the international student noted how everything eventually comes to an end.
“Endings are inevitable,” she said. “Today is one of those days for us.”
Some endings are sad, like the end of a good book or the final day of summer, she said. Others not so much.
“Today we finally say goodbye to Zoom classes and discussions boards,” Cubides Matallana said.
The line drew cheers from graduates.
IU President Pamela Whitten gave the charge to the class, a president’s final words to graduates.
“Your graduation today is a special triumph,” she said, noting the pandemic.
The ceremony concluded with what every student had worked years for — the walk across the stage.
“Great opportunities and bright futures lie ahead for all of you,” Whitten said.
