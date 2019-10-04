One-hundred thirty-two Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2019. Those earning degrees include:

Atlanta

Timothy Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bunker Hill

Keyton John Charlesworth, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Converse

Nicole Leonita Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Greentown

Justin Lee Coomer, Bachelor of General Studies

Natalie Dean Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Breighton Noah Mullinix, Bachelor of Science in Business

Morgan Maurita Nimtz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kokomo

Jennifer Robyn Adams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley Nicole Ausbrook, Bachelor of General Studies

Lindsay Nicole Brandt, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Karen R. Buchanan, Bachelor of General Studies

Megan Aubrey Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Allison M. Cardwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacob B. Castleberry, Bachelor of Arts

Jessica Renee Castorena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Erica Cline, Bachelor of General Studies

Heidi Cranor, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Kimberley Rachel Cravens, Bachelor of General Studies

Austin Daniel Dishon, Bachelor of General Studies

Daniel de Jesus Dominguez, Bachelor of General Studies

Kyle Alan Dwiggins, Bachelor of Science in Business

Anthony M. Fowler, Bachelor of General Studies

Madison France, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Katelyn Nicole French, Bachelor of Science in Education

Andrew John Gallagher, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Hannah Kristine High, Master of Business Administration

Tramone Allena Howard, Bachelor of General Studies

Joshua Matthew Jansen, Bachelor of Science in Business, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Martha Stacy Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mohit Joshi, Master of Business Administration

Breanna Marie Kinder, Master of Public Management

Kaytlynn Leigh Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley Marie Leicht, Master of Business Administration

Elizabeth Virginia Lewis, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kirstie Mates, Bachelor of Science in Business

Elizabeth Mavrick, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Kendra Jade McCallun, Bachelor of General Studies

Rebekah Monroe, Master of Business Administration

Heidi Needler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Megan N. Perry, Bachelor of Arts

Cierra Renee Person, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tian Lakete Prostell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nicole L. Purcell, Master of Public Management

Christian Alecsander Rappuhn, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Allyson F. Safranek, Bachelor of Science in New Media Communication

Parker Daniel Sanburn, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Katelyn Rhiannon Shanks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sarah Nicole Shutt, Bachelor of Arts

Kristi Lynn Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Valerie Marie Talbot, Bachelor of Science in Business

Jessica LeeAnn Titus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tracy Louise White, Bachelor of General Studies

Boston Michael Woolley, Bachelor of General Studies

Peru

Michelle Jarvis Clegg, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Sydney Lynn Manchester, Bachelor of Arts

Dale Allan Truax, Bachelor of General Studies

Adrianna Katherine Ward, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Russiaville

Baylee Rose Harbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Ezra Ray Hunsucker, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Aleesa Rene Shepherd, Bachelor of General Studies

Tipton

Alexander George Barnard, Master of Business Administration

Taylor Wayne Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Twelve Mile

Bethany Marie Berry, Bachelor of Science in Business

Windfall

Daniel Thomas Hodson, Bachelor of General Studies

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0