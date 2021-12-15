The ghost of Christmas past is visiting Kokomo this weekend.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. today, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be performed by Hoosier Shakespeare Festival in IU Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium.
Although Hoosier Shakespeare Festival typically performs the works from the bard of Avon, this is its third year doing a Christmas production.
“It’s just a classic Christmas tale for Christmas time,” said Greg Fiebig, Hoosier Shakespeare Festival’s executive director.
In the spirit of Shakespearean tradition, most of the show’s actors are cast for multiple roles. The only actor who plays a single role is Joe Pyke, as Ebenezer Scrooge. The other 29 characters will be divided between six performers.
Costumes and props in the show will reflect standard depictions of Dickens’ England, but modern tunes that fit the story’s themes have been added to contemporize the story. Fiebig’s favorite song from the setlist, “Everybody” by Ingrid Michaelson, will play during the cast’s walk-off.
Fiebig added there will also be some audience participation. Scrooge’s tombstone will be planted somewhere in the crowd, and an audience member who sits near it will be given instructions from the cast prior to the show.
So far, the production has been performed in Marion and Wabash. This performance will be the first time the company has done a Christmas show in Kokomo.
Fiebig said the show has had a positive reception so far.
Earlier in this production’s tour, Hoosier Shakespeare Festival performed at Southwood Junior-Senior High School in Wabash. Fiebig remembered being warned that the students could be a little rowdy. However, when the cast finally started performing, they kept a tight grip on the high schoolers.
“You could have heard a pin drop,” Fiebig said. He added that his favorite part of the show was watching the audience’s reaction.
Tickets are priced at $18 for general admission, but students and seniors will be able to purchase tickets for $12.
Fiebig said live Christmas music will welcome early arrivals, and seating arrangements are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.