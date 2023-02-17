Indiana University Kokomo’s 15th sport will also be its first co-ed sport.
The university announced last week the addition of esports.
Esports is competitive video gaming, usually in a multiplayer format.
“(It’s) probably the fastest emerging sport in the country,” said Tom Norris, IUK athletic director.
The rise in esports runs in tandem with the rise in online streaming services, such as Twitch, a streaming platform where people can watch competitions.
IUK officials see the addition of esports as a way to grow enrollment.
“It gives us a niche sport that not a lot of other institutions have at a varsity level,” Norris said.
This is the second esports program Norris has helped start. He helped establish an esports team at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.
IUK, along with IU East, are the only IU regional campuses that offer esports as a varsity sport.
Norris said they hope to have a team of up to 15 or 20 student athletes for the first year. IUK also has a campus esports club. Norris said he expects some of those members to be interested in joining the team.
IUK is in the process of hiring a coach. That person should be finalized in a couple weeks.
Competition is expected to begin in the fall. Most competitions take place online and typically feature one school versus another. The season spans the entire school year.
Much of the planning, recruiting and what games will be offered will be determined once a coach is hired. Norris said the new coach will take the lead on many of those facets.
Possible games the IUK esports team will compete in are NBA 2K, Rocket League, Smash Bros. and Madden NFL.
Norris said some students specialize in certain positions in certain games, while others are recruited as overall players.
IUK plans to build an esports arena on the second floor of the Kelley Student Center. It will be located in the old Purdue Polytechnic Institute wing. The arena will have 12 gaming stations plus a glass-pane observation area.
“It’ll be a really neat space,” Norris said.
There will be minimal upfront costs as IUK received grants both for the construction of the gaming space and infrastructure.
Norris said esports have fewer annual costs compared to other sports. Whereas other sports need new equipment yearly, once the gaming equipment is installed the only costs associated with esports is annual upkeep.
The esports arena is expected to be finish by end of the year, early January at the latest. A makeshift space will be used until then.
Norris said the new space will also be utilized by academic programs.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) does not sanction esports, nor does the NCAA.
The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is a governing body of varsity esports.
Norris said esports student athletes will be held to the same standard as other athletes on campus and granted all the same amenities.
IUK will compete against schools of all sizes once competition starts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.