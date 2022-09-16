More than 100 students graduated from Indiana University Kokomo in August.

Graduates represent 20 Indiana counties and seven states.

Listed are local graduates, ordered by hometown.

Burlington

Candace Jo Fellows

Denver

Baron V. Imhoof

Kokomo

Michael J. Bolyard

Deray DeShaun Boyd

Christian Hailey Bunce

Benjamin Joseph Carpenter

Tristan S. Carter

Susan Elizabeth Conner

Erin Mackinzie Davis

MaKenzie Leigh Davis

Abigail Elizabeth Elkins

Ciara Fowler

Braden Hall

Levi William Hanny

Kellin Bernay Hardin

Nicholas Andrew Haworth

Hayden Conner Herring

Gavin Scott Hite

Marissa Brooke Holaday

Tramone Howard

Sandeep Kaur

Ryan Wayne Keller

Tristyn Destiny Koon

Brody Edward LaLonde

Brittany Jane Lucas

Taylor Ann Ludlow

Anthony Jacob Macaluso

Jadon Paul Meise

James Earl Montgomery

Justin Darrell Newman

Nuyigue Daniel Obaseki

Sydney Rebecca Parker

Tennille Renee Paul

Megan Nicole Perry

Gabrielle Lee-Ann Randall

Morgan Elise Reecer

Madison Claire Reed

Destiny D. Rush

Kaitlyn Russell

Brandon Creed Stansberry

Madison Jane Strickler

George Roy Tucker

Casey Vail

Ayla Dian Vandergriff

Samantha Vent

Cynthia Nikole Williams

Dawn Renee Wilson

Macy

Brandon David Kinser Jr.

Peru

Michelle Lee Eisaman

Morgan Marie Simpson

Dinah R. Wray

Russiaville

Nikki Elaine Wainwright

Sharpsville

Nicole R. Sharp

Tipton

Abigail H. Garmon

