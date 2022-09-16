More than 100 students graduated from Indiana University Kokomo in August.
Graduates represent 20 Indiana counties and seven states.
Listed are local graduates, ordered by hometown.
Burlington
Candace Jo Fellows
Denver
Baron V. Imhoof
Kokomo
Michael J. Bolyard
Deray DeShaun Boyd
Christian Hailey Bunce
Benjamin Joseph Carpenter
Tristan S. Carter
Susan Elizabeth Conner
Erin Mackinzie Davis
MaKenzie Leigh Davis
Abigail Elizabeth Elkins
Ciara Fowler
Braden Hall
Levi William Hanny
Kellin Bernay Hardin
Nicholas Andrew Haworth
Hayden Conner Herring
Gavin Scott Hite
Marissa Brooke Holaday
Tramone Howard
Sandeep Kaur
Ryan Wayne Keller
Tristyn Destiny Koon
Brody Edward LaLonde
Brittany Jane Lucas
Taylor Ann Ludlow
Anthony Jacob Macaluso
Jadon Paul Meise
James Earl Montgomery
Justin Darrell Newman
Nuyigue Daniel Obaseki
Sydney Rebecca Parker
Tennille Renee Paul
Megan Nicole Perry
Gabrielle Lee-Ann Randall
Morgan Elise Reecer
Madison Claire Reed
Destiny D. Rush
Kaitlyn Russell
Brandon Creed Stansberry
Madison Jane Strickler
George Roy Tucker
Casey Vail
Ayla Dian Vandergriff
Samantha Vent
Cynthia Nikole Williams
Dawn Renee Wilson
Macy
Brandon David Kinser Jr.
Peru
Michelle Lee Eisaman
Morgan Marie Simpson
Dinah R. Wray
Russiaville
Nikki Elaine Wainwright
Sharpsville
Nicole R. Sharp
Tipton
Abigail H. Garmon
