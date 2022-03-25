Indiana University announced this week that IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke was named the new vice president for regional campuses and online education.
In the newly formed position at IU, Sciame-Giesecke will provide leadership for the university’s five regional campuses and online programs, according to a news release.
It also means she’s on the move.
Sciame-Giesecke will leave IUK to take the new position. She’s spent more than four decades at the Kokomo campus.
Sciame-Giesecke was selected as chancellor in 2014 after two years as interim chancellor. Prior to that, she was executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
“Sue will play a critical leadership role in supporting our students and regional campus communities,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in a statement.
Enrollment at IUK increased every year but one during Sciame-Giesecke’s tenure as chancellor.
The exception to the trend was this school year. The dip in enrollment is attributed to students choosing to go to the main campus in Bloomington and other larger colleges where residential life is more prevalent, as pandemic precautions have been relaxed.
Sciame-Giesecke took on the role of interim executive vice president for university academic affairs last year. In that position, she’s been responsible for regional campuses, as well as universitywide academic initiatives, external academic relations and online education.
It could make for an easy transition into her new position, where she will also focus on regional campuses and online education.
“This opportunity will allow me to work with the chancellors as we further the mission of the regional campuses throughout our state and enhance IU Online to best meet the needs of our students,” Sciame-Giesecke said in a statement.
The IUK chancellor was not available for comment.
More information was expected regarding the IUK chancellor position this week. IU had made no other announcements by the end of the day Friday.
