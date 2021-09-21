Student activities are up and running, fans can attend sporting events again and students seem happy to be back as the start of a new school year at Indiana University Kokomo feels a little more like normal.
Masking is still required indoors — despite IU’s vaccination requirement — but faculty are encouraged to take their classes outside, especially with relaxed social distancing.
“It’s going pretty well,” Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke said last week. “Generally, I think students are telling the truth when they say, ‘I’m happy to be back.’”
All IU students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Across all campuses, more than 87% of students have been vaccinated, while more than 92% of faculty and staff have been inoculated.
Slightly less than 70% of students are vaccinated at IUK. More than 87% of faculty and staff have received the vaccine.
Enrollment is down from an historically high 2020-21 school year at the Kokomo campus.
The regional campus has 2,995 students enrolled for the fall semester, a decline of more than 200 students from last year when IUK had 3,227 students, its highest enrollment ever. This is the first year since 2014 where enrollment has not increased at IUK.
Sciame-Giesecke attributes the decline to students who opted to go to Bloomington — which has more students than ever — and other larger colleges where residential life is a key selling point.
“Lots of those students chose to go to residential experience,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “I think a lot of students did go away.”
In the same breath, the chancellor said COVID helped enrollment figures last year as students, faced with learning online even at big institutions, opted to stay home.
All regional campuses saw a decline in enrollment, resulting in a 1.6% drop in total IU students, despite the influx in Bloomington.
“I think we all experienced it in the same way,” IUK’s chancellor said.
IUK had been in the 3,000 to 3,100 student range since 2017, prior to the pandemic. The chancellor isn’t concerned about the decline this year and expects enrollment to return to pre-pandemic levels starting next year.
IUK will continue to tout the experience it gives students, which helped land the institution on U.S. News & World Report’s list of top Midwest regional campuses last week.
Sciame-Giesecke said she’s looking forward to students making more use of the new multicultural center, which opened last year, and inviting the community to see events in the new Student Activities and Event.
“We’re starting to get noticed, and that’s exciting,” she said.
