Indiana University Kokomo media, art and technology faculty will have their artwork showcased in a new exhibit, opening Friday at the university’s downtown art gallery.
The exhibit features prints, paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces from seven different faculty members, according to a news release.
Tarja Harney, an adjunct professor, said the exhibit shows students and the community the creative work of professors.
“It helps our students see what we are doing, and allows the community to get a glimpse into the potential available to our students,” Harney said in a statement.
Three of Harney’s pieces are featured that revolve around the loss of her mother. The works were created while grieving.
“These are very meaningful pieces to me,” Harney said.
The exhibition also includes Minda Douglas, associate professor of fine arts; Michael Koerner, associate professor of new media; Aaron Pickens, assistant professor of new media; Gregory Steel, associate professor of fine arts; and adjunct faculty Nicole Ingalls and Anita Garza.
The exhibition opens with a reception from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and runs through Aug. 21.
The IUK Downtown Art Gallery is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
The gallery is located at 102 N. Main St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.