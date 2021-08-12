Chittibabu (Chitti) Govindarajulu is Indiana University Kokomo’s new dean of the School of Business.
Govindarajulu began at his new post Aug. 2, having previously worked as associate dean for program support and M.B.A administrator for the College of Business at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
IU’s track record, along with the business department’s accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), made IUK an attractive spot for Govindarajulu.
“The faculty members here are doing wonderful things,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to working with them to set the strategic direction for the School of Business, working with the staff to improve processes, and making sure our strategic direction meets accreditation standards.”
Govindarajulu will also serve as professor of management and will likely teach spring and summer term courses.
“I enjoy seeing the light go on when they understand,” he said of students. “I try to break it down as simple as possible, to make them understand it’s not that difficult. It gives me great satisfaction.”
Govindarajulu earned a doctorate degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi, with a major in management information systems. He also earned an master’s degree in business administration from the P.S.G. College of Technology, Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu, India, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai (Madras), India.
